At least 25 dead in heavy rains in northeast Brazil: Official – Times of India

BRASILIA: At least 25 individuals had been killed Saturday by heavy rain that has lashed the metropolitan area of Recife, capital of Pernambuco, since Tuesday, authorities within the northeastern Brazilian state advised new company AFP.
“Today (Saturday) alone there were 25 deaths” in numerous areas within the space, stated a civil protection supply.





