At least 280 people executed in Iran in 2021: UN expert

Iran executed at least 280 people last year, in accordance with figures printed on Thursday by the UN particular rapporteur on Iran.

Presenting a report back to the UN Human Rights Council, Javaid Rehman mentioned the variety of executions for prices associated to narcotics legal guidelines had risen.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In 2021, at least 280 individuals, including at least 10 women, were executed,” he mentioned.

He mentioned he had additionally been knowledgeable that three “child offenders” — the time period the United Nations makes use of for an individual beneath the age of 18 on the time of conviction — had been executed in 2021.

The variety of girls being executed had additionally risen, in accordance with the report.

The report mentioned greater than 80 of the executions, together with that of a lady and at the least 4 Afghans, had been for medication offences, in comparison with 25 in 2020.

Rehman noticed that final 12 months noticed a rise in executions of individuals from minority communities, with over 40 Baluch and over 50 Kurds put to demise.

In his report, the particular rapporteur, who has been denied entry to Iran, indicated that he had continued to obtain constant data on the usage of confessions obtained by torture as proof in circumstances carrying the demise penalty.

Rehman additionally condemned “lethal and excessive force” towards peaceable gatherings over entry to water and the impression of water shortages on every day life.

And he condemned the follow of “attempting to silence those who call for accountability.”

“There are many cases of harassment and threats against families of victims and others calling for justice… In some cases, individuals are subjected to criminal prosecution simply for having called for justice,” he mentioned.

Rehman added that he was additionally involved by the quantity deaths in detention in obscure circumstances into which there had been no inquiry.

Between January 1 and December 1, 2021, at the least 11 Kurdish prisoners died in jail in circumstances that weren’t clear, in accordance with the report.

Read extra: Germany urged to save citizen risking execution in Iran