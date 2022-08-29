At least 3 dead in shooting at Safeway in Oregon, police say

At least three individuals are useless following a taking pictures inside a Safeway grocery store in Oregon on Sunday night, police mentioned.

The incident was reported simply after 7 p.m. native time at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend, a small metropolis on the Deschutes River, some 130 miles southeast of Oregon’s capital, Salem. The suspected shooter is among the many useless, the Bend Police Department instructed ABC News.

Police consider the armed suspect entered from the again of the procuring middle and initially fired right into a Costco parking zone and a Big Lots retailer. There have been no accidents reported at both of these areas, in keeping with police.

Police reply to the scene of a taking pictures incident in a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Ore., Aug. 28, 2022. Central Oregon Daily News

Police consider the suspect then entered the Safeway and shot at the very least one particular person close to the west entrance. That particular person was transported to a neighborhood hospital and confirmed useless, police mentioned.

The suspect continued contained in the grocery store, taking pictures and killing at the very least one extra particular person, in keeping with police.

Officers responding to the taking pictures entered the Safeway and located one other particular person, believed to be the shooter, useless inside the shop. The officers fired no photographs, police mentioned.

Glass doorways stand shattered on the entrance on the scene of a taking pictures incident in a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Ore., Aug. 28, 2022. Central Oregon Daily News

At a press convention late Sunday, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz instructed reporters that the suspect was carrying an AR-15 type rifle and a shotgun. The identities of the suspect and the victims have been no launched.

Krantz famous the scale of the crime scene, saying it would take time to gather and course of all proof.

The lethal taking pictures stays below investigation.

ABC News’ Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.