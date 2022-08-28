At least 3 killed as truck hits crowd in Netherlands

At least three folks have been killed on Saturday after a truck

drove off a dike and plowed right into a barbecue get together within the southern

Dutch city of Nieuw Beijerland, Trend stories citing Xinhua.

Several victims who have been injured have been despatched to the hospital

and there are loads of emergency employee current on the scene of the

accident which occurred on the backside of a small dike.

“The investigation is in full swing. At the time of the

collision, there was a neighborhood barbecue the place many individuals have been

current,” mentioned a police assertion.

The truck seems to be from the Spanish firm “El Mosca,” and

the driving force has been arrested, in keeping with the stories.