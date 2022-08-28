Europe
At least 3 killed as truck hits crowd in Netherlands
At least three folks have been killed on Saturday after a truck
drove off a dike and plowed right into a barbecue get together within the southern
Dutch city of Nieuw Beijerland, Trend stories citing Xinhua.
Several victims who have been injured have been despatched to the hospital
and there are loads of emergency employee current on the scene of the
accident which occurred on the backside of a small dike.
“The investigation is in full swing. At the time of the
collision, there was a neighborhood barbecue the place many individuals have been
current,” mentioned a police assertion.
The truck seems to be from the Spanish firm “El Mosca,” and
the driving force has been arrested, in keeping with the stories.