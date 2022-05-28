At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria

At least 31 individuals died in Nigeria on Saturday throughout a stampede at a church within the southern Rivers state, a police spokesperson mentioned.

Hundreds of people that had turned as much as obtain meals on the church early on Saturday broke by way of a gate, inflicting the stampede, Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding. The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is on going,” mentioned Iringe-Koko.

Read extra:

US approves arms sale to Nigeria after pause over human rights concerns

Thousands join Jewish pilgrimage year after stampede at Israel’s Mount Meron