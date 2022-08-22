At least 32 killed in India as monsoonal rains lash northern states

The rainfall has overwhelmed villages, sweeping away homes and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews race to evacuate survivors.

Twenty-seven have been killed within the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh and, as of Monday, six individuals have been nonetheless lacking, the state authorities stated, including that most of the deaths have been brought on by houses collapsing and different accidents.

It’s simply the newest in a mounting dying toll associated to heavy rainfall within the state for the reason that begin of monsoon on the finish of June. At least 244 individuals have died in Himachal Pradesh for the reason that onset of the season, in accordance with the state report.

In Uttarakhand state, 5 individuals died and 12 are nonetheless lacking, in accordance with Ranjit Kumar Sinha, an official with the state catastrophe administration authority.