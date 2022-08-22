At Least 4 Killed After Landslide Hits Iraqi Shrine: Report

Initial data means that humidity had triggered the landslide. (Representational)

Kebala, Iraq:

At least 4 individuals have been killed after a landslide demolished a Shi’ite Muslim shrine within the central Iraqi province of Kerbala, the well being ministry mentioned on Sunday.

Rescue staff pulled out six survivors from the rubble after the landslide, which occurred on Saturday, the assertion mentioned. The search and rescue operation was persevering with in case extra individuals remained buried underneath the rubble, it mentioned.

The Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine is situated within the western desert, about 28 km (17 miles) from the centre of the holy metropolis of Kerbala.

Initial data means that humidity had triggered the landslide, which hit the ceiling of the shrine and prompted it to break down, the civil defence service mentioned in a press release.

