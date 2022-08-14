At least 40 dead in Cairo church fire

CAIRO — At least 40 individuals have been killed after an enormous hearth erupted at a church in Cairo throughout morning prayers on Sunday, well being authorities and the Coptic Orthodox Church mentioned.

Egypt’s well being ministry mentioned 55 individuals have been additionally taken to hospitals for therapy after being injured within the blaze, which engulfed the Coptic Orthodox Church of Abou Seifain within the working-class district of Imbaba. The hearth erupted at 9 a.m. Cairo time.

The inside ministry, which oversees the Civil Protection Authority, mentioned the hearth “broke out in an air-conditioner on the second floor of the church building, which includes a number of classrooms, as a result of an electrical fault.”

The ministry, which mentioned the hearth had been introduced underneath management, attributed the deaths to smoke inhalation. It mentioned 5 policemen have been injured.

Horrific on-line photographs and movies confirmed what gave the impression to be individuals wounded by the flames screaming in ache. Eyewitnesses mentioned numerous youngsters might have been among the many victims.

“I am closely following the developments of the tragic accident … and I have directed all concerned state institutions to take all necessary measures, and immediately to deal with this incident and its effects and to provide all aspects of healthcare to the injured,” Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi mentioned on Facebook.

This is a growing story. Please verify again for updates.