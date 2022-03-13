At least 44 migrants drown as boat capsizes off Morocco coast: Aid agency

At least 44 migrants, together with girls and infants, drowned this week off Morocco’s coast as they tried to succeed in Spain, migrant assist company Caminando Fronteras has mentioned.

Quoting kin of the victims, it mentioned the our bodies of 5 girls and two infants had been introduced ashore however the remaining had been nonetheless lacking.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Tragedy. At least 44 victims drowned off the coast of Tarfaya (southern Morocco),” the help company’s Helena Maleno tweeted on Saturday.

They had been amongst 61 migrants who boarded a ship heading for Spain’s Canary Islands, round 100 kilometers (62 miles) away from Tarfaya, she mentioned.

A complete of 16 girls and 6 infants had been amongst these on board, Maleno mentioned.

“The bodies of three women and two babies are now at the morgue of Laayoune,” the primary metropolis within the disputed Western Sahara territory.

The North African kingdom of Morocco is a key transit level on routes taken by migrants hoping for higher lives on European shores.

According to the Spanish inside ministry, greater than 40,000 migrants arrived within the nation by sea in 2021.

The European Union mentioned this week it needed to bolster cooperation with Morocco to stem the movement of unlawful migrants getting into the bloc, amid a pointy bounce in makes an attempt to succeed in the Canary Islands — a gateway to the EU.

Read extra:

Violence, racism accounts at EU-Belarus border ‘deeply concerning:’ Refugee agencies

US eases border policy from Trump era for unaccompanied migrant children

At least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine after Russia war: United Nations