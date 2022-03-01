Asia

At least 440 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes: UN 

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham10 mins ago
26 Less than a minute


At least 440 civilians died in combating between warring teams in southwestern South Sudan between June and September final 12 months, the United Nations mentioned on Tuesday.

“Grave human rights violations and abuses, including hundreds of killings, were committed against civilians during fighting in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State,” in line with a joint report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Human Rights Office.

Developing



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham10 mins ago
26 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button