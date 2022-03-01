At least 440 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes: UN 

At least 440 civilians died in combating between warring teams in southwestern South Sudan between June and September final 12 months, the United Nations mentioned on Tuesday.

“Grave human rights violations and abuses, including hundreds of killings, were committed against civilians during fighting in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State,” in line with a joint report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Human Rights Office.

Developing