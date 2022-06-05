At least 49 dead, hundreds injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

An enormous hearth at a container depot close to a port metropolis in southeastern Bangladesh killed at the least 49 folks and injured a whole bunch of others as firefighters struggled to get the blaze beneath management.

The hearth on the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh three way partnership, broke out Saturday night. As a whole bunch of firefighters rushed to place it out, a number of containers of chemical compounds exploded, in accordance with emergency providers.

The reason for the hearth couldn’t be instantly decided. The depot is situated close to the nation’s principal Chittagong seaport, 216 kilometres southeast of the capital Dhaka.

At least 5 firefighters have been among the many lifeless, in accordance with Brigadier General Main Uddin, director-general of the Bangladesh hearth service and civil defence. Another 15 firefighters have been being handled for burns, in accordance with Uddin.

Multiple rounds of explosions occurred after the preliminary blast as the hearth continued to unfold, Uddin stated. Explosives specialists from Bangladesh’s army have been known as in to help the firefighters.

The explosions shattered the home windows of close by buildings and have been felt so far as 4 kilometres away, officers and native media reviews stated.

“More than 300 people are wounded,” the Chittagong area’s chief physician Elias Chowdhury instructed AFP.

According to Chowdhury, many individuals are nonetheless unaccounted for, together with journalists protecting the hearth. “The number of dead will increase because rescue operations are not over yet.”

Volunteers, a few of whom weren’t carrying protecting gear, scoured the premises for survivors.

“There are still some bodies inside the fire-affected places. I saw eight or 10 bodies,” one volunteer instructed reporters.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her shock on the accident and ordered the authorities to offer acceptable medical remedy for the injured.

A historical past of business disasters

Bangladesh has a historical past of business disasters, together with factories catching hearth with staff trapped inside. Monitoring teams have blamed the accidents on corruption and lax enforcement of labour legal guidelines.

Global manufacturers, which make use of tens of 1000’s of low-paid staff in Bangladesh, have come beneath hearth with express calls for made on house owners to enhance manufacturing unit circumstances lately.

Safety circumstances have improved considerably after important reforms within the nation’s large garment trade, which employs about 4 million folks.

However, specialists say accidents may nonetheless happen if different sectors don’t make related adjustments.

In 2012, 117 staff died after they have been trapped behind locked exits in a garment manufacturing unit in Dhaka.

The nation’s worst industrial catastrophe occurred the next yr, when the Rana Plaza garment manufacturing unit outdoors Dhaka collapsed, killing greater than 1,100 folks.

In 2019, a blaze ripped by means of a 400-year-old space cramped with flats, outlets and warehouses within the oldest a part of the capital, killing at the least 67 folks. Another hearth in Old Dhaka in a home illegally storing chemical compounds killed greater than 120 folks in 2010.

In 2021, a hearth at a meals and beverage manufacturing unit outdoors Dhaka killed at the least 52 folks, a lot of whom have been trapped inside by an illegally locked door.