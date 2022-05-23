At least 5 dead in Iran building collapse

Five folks have been killed when a 10-storey constructing in Iran’s southern metropolis of Abadan partly collapsed and rescuers try to assist not less than 80 folks left trapped below the rubble, Iranian state TV stories.

The semi-official Mehr information company recognized the constructing as a residential-commercial property on Amir Kabir avenue within the metropolis, which is near the border with Iraq.

State TV mentioned emergency groups have been being dispatched on Monday from different cities to assist with the rescue operation, with two groups of rescue canine, a helicopter and 7 rescue autos already on the scene.

It confirmed footage of indignant Abadan residents shouting slogans towards town authorities.

The head of Khuzestan province’s judiciary has ordered an investigation into the constructing’s collapse, and its proprietor and the contractor who constructed it have been arrested, state TV mentioned.