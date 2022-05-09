At least 5 folks had been killed and 15 others injured on Sunday

in a bus crash in western Bolivia, authorities stated, Trend studies citing

Xinhua.

The bus, from El Inca transport firm, collided with a metallic

guardrail close to the city of Paria within the division of Oruro and

then flipped, authorities stated in a preliminary report.

According to the report, the 15 injured folks had been taken to

totally different hospitals within the space.

Local police stated that the accident may have been attributable to

extreme velocity.