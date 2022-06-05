At least 50 dead after gunmen attack worshippers at church in Nigeria – Times of India

ABUJA: At least 50 individuals had been killed and others injured after gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Nigeria’s Ondo state throughout mass on Sunday, a physician and native media reported.

A physician at a hospital in Owo, a city within the state in Nigeria’s southwest, informed Reuters that no fewer than 50 our bodies had been moved to the FMC (Federal Medical Center) in Owo and to St. Louis Catholic Hospital.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the assault, calling it “heinous”. The identification and motive of the attackers was not instantly clear.

Local media mentioned gunmen had fired at worshippers and detonated explosives on the church. Those killed included ladies and youngsters.

Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson for Ondo state, mentioned solely that there had been an incident on the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo and mentioned police would subject an extra assertion quickly.

Africa’s most populous nation has witnessed assaults and kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, principally in its northwest. Such assaults are uncommon in southwestern Nigeria.

Ondo state governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu minimize brief a visit to the capital Abuja and returned to Ondo after the assault. “We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay,” he mentioned in a press release.

