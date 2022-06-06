At least 50 killed in attack on Catholic church in southwest Nigeria: Medic

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria throughout mass on Sunday, killing at the very least 50 individuals together with girls and kids, in keeping with a hospital physician and media stories.

Several Nigerian information retailers mentioned gunmen had fired at worshippers and detonated explosives at St Francis Catholic Church within the city of Owo. The identification and motive of the attackers was not instantly clear.

The authorities have but to present particulars of the assault. Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson for Ondo state, mentioned police would challenge an extra assertion quickly.

“It is so sad that while the Holy Mass was going on, unknown gunmen attacked St Francis Catholic Church…leaving many feared dead and many others injured and the Church violated,” mentioned Catholic Church spokesman in Nigeria, Reverend Augustine Ikwu.

Ikwu mentioned the bishop and monks from the parish had survived the assault unhurt.

A health care provider at a hospital in Owo informed Reuters that at the very least 50 our bodies had been introduced in to 2 hospitals within the city from the assault. The physician, who declined to be named as a result of he’s not authorised to talk to the press, additionally mentioned there was a necessity for blood donations to deal with the injured.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the assault, calling it “heinous”, and the Vatican mentioned Pope Francis was praying for the victims who had been “painfully stricken in a moment of celebration”.

Nigeria is battling an insurgency within the northeast and armed gangs who perform assaults and kidnappings for ransom, largely within the northwest.

In the southwest, assaults corresponding to this are uncommon. Ondo state governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu minimize brief a visit to the capital Abuja and returned to Ondo after the assault. “We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay,” he mentioned in an announcement.

