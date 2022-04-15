At least 503 civilians killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region: Governor

At least 503 civilians have been killed in Ukraine’s japanese Kharkiv area since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, the native governor stated Thursday.

Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram that the useless included 24 youngsters.

“This is an innocent civilian population, we will not forgive them for any life!” he wrote.

Synegubov stated Russian forces had carried out 34 rocket and artillery strikes throughout Kharkiv, leaving one particular person useless and eight wounded.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second metropolis with a pre-war inhabitants of some 1.5 million, is situated some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border.

It has been a key goal for Moscow’s invading forces, which have battered it with bombardments however did not seize town.

