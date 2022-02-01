At least 6 HBCUs canceled classes or went into lockdown after receiving bomb threats

toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Quite a lot of traditionally Black schools and universities, or HBCUs, throughout the nation went into lockdown and cancelled lessons Monday after receiving bomb threats. By early afternoon ET, most of them had issued all-clears and lifted lockdown orders.

At least six HBCUs – Albany State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bowie State University, Delaware State University, Howard University and Southern University and A&M College – acquired threats, based on spokespeople, statements and social media posts.

Federal legislation enforcement can be concerned. “The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the bureau stated in an announcement. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department and the Howard University Department of Police issued an “all clear” for the campus at 6:22 a.m. following a bomb risk made about two hours earlier, based on a college spokesperson.

Carlos Holmes, a spokesperson for Delaware State University, stated police had accomplished their search of your entire campus by early afternoon and hadn’t discovered a bomb.

Bethune-Cookman University and Southern University and A&M College each went into lockdown, with Southern additionally canceling lessons. Bethune-Cookman later lifted its lockdown and Southern issued an all-clear.

Albany State University closed its campus and postponed lessons and operations till additional discover.

Bowie State University stated its campus was additionally closed however that college students would attend lessons on-line and workers would work nearly. It lifted its shelter in place order by early afternoon.