At least 60 people killed in blast at gold mine in Burkina Faso, state TV reports

The reason behind the explosion in Poni province was not but identified, Poni’s excessive commissioner Antoine Douamba advised state tv.

Images confirmed a big blast website of felled timber and destroyed tin homes. Bodies lay on the bottom, coated in mats.

It was not clear precisely what sort of gold mining went on on the website. Burkina Faso is house to some main gold mines run by worldwide firms, but in addition to a whole bunch of smaller, casual websites that function with out oversight or regulation.

Children incessantly work in these so-called artisanal mines; accidents are frequent.