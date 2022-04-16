At least 7 killed after boat capsizes in Ghana

At least seven folks died after a ship capsized in east Ghana’s

Volta Lake, police confirmed late Friday, Trend stories citing

Xinhua.

Ebenezer Tetteh, the spokesman for the Eastern Regional Command

of the Ghana Police Service, mentioned the boat with 20 passengers obtained

caught in a heavy storm and capsized within the early hours of

Friday.

“Seven folks obtained drowned, one individual was lacking, and the remaining

had been rescued,” Tetteh said.

He added the deceased our bodies had been retrieved and deposited at a

non-public mortuary on the island, and investigations could be carried

out to unravel the reason for the accident.