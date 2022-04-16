Europe
At least 7 killed after boat capsizes in Ghana
At least seven folks died after a ship capsized in east Ghana’s
Volta Lake, police confirmed late Friday, Trend stories citing
Xinhua.
Ebenezer Tetteh, the spokesman for the Eastern Regional Command
of the Ghana Police Service, mentioned the boat with 20 passengers obtained
caught in a heavy storm and capsized within the early hours of
Friday.
“Seven folks obtained drowned, one individual was lacking, and the remaining
had been rescued,” Tetteh said.
He added the deceased our bodies had been retrieved and deposited at a
non-public mortuary on the island, and investigations could be carried
out to unravel the reason for the accident.