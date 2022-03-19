At Least 847 Civilians Killed In Ukraine Since Conflict Began: UN

Most of the casualties had been from explosive weapons (File)

Zurich:

The U.N. human rights workplace (OHCHR) mentioned on Saturday that a minimum of 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18.

Most of the casualties had been from explosive weapons comparable to shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket programs, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR mentioned.

The actual toll is regarded as significantly greater since OHCHR, which has a big monitoring workforce within the nation, has not but been capable of confirm casualty reviews from a number of badly hit cities, it mentioned.

