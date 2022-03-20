At least 902 civilians killed, 1,459 injured in Ukraine since conflict began: UN

At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight native time on March 19, the UN human rights workplace (OHCHR) stated on Sunday.

Most of the casualties had been from explosive weapons resembling shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket techniques, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR stated.

The precise toll is regarded as significantly greater since OHCHR, which has a big monitoring workforce within the nation, has not but been capable of obtain or confirm casualty stories from a number of badly hit cities together with Mariupol, it stated.

