At least eight dead in crush at Africa Cup of Nations game in Cameroon





The incident occurred on the south entrance of the Olembe Stadium as followers tried to observe the spherical of 16 match between Cameroon and Comoros.

A authorities assertion mentioned 31 folks have been flippantly injured and 7 have been severely injured.

“Facing this tragedy, the seriousness of which has provoked emotion and consternation, the Head of State [Paul Biya] sends his saddest condolences to the badly hit families, as well as his wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured, to whom he sends the profound compassion of the entire nation,” the assertion added.

The deceased have been taken to the Yaoundé Emergency Centre, whereas the injured have been divided between 4 well being amenities in Yaoundé.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which organizes the Africa Cup of Nations, mentioned it was conscious of the crush. “CAF is currently investigating the situation in order to obtain more details about these incidents. We are in constant communication with the Cameroonian authorities and the local organizing committee,” a CAF spokesperson mentioned in a press release. CAF Secretary-General Veron Mosengo-Omba is about to go to the victims in Yaoundé, the spokesperson added. In a press release on Tuesday, FIFA — soccer’s international governing physique — despatched “deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives” within the crush. It added: “The thoughts and prayers of the global football community are with the victims, the ones who have been injured in this incident, and all the staff of both CAF and the Cameroonian Football Association at this difficult moment.” The sport led to a 2-1 victory to Cameroon because the host nation progressed to the quarterfinals of AFCON to face Gabon. Monday’s incident got here a day after one other tragedy within the capital. At least 16 folks have been killed when a fireplace tore by means of a nightclub early Sunday, in response to a authorities assertion. Another eight folks have been severely injured and are in intensive care. At a information convention held on the scene, the director of the Yaoundé Central Hospital mentioned a number of folks have been in vital situation. Explosions from fireworks precipitated the ceiling on the Liv Nightclub to catch hearth, leading to two robust explosions that precipitated panic amongst these within the venue, in response to the assertion from the Cameroonian Ministry of Communication. Biya ordered an in-depth investigation into the incident and despatched his condolences to the victims’ households, the federal government assertion added.

