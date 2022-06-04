At least eight killed, 15 injured in factory fire in northern India

At least eight staff have been killed and over a dozen others injured after a hearth erupted in a chemical manufacturing unit in northern India, police mentioned Saturday.

The hearth broke out after a boiler exploded within the manufacturing unit within the Hapur space of Uttar Pradesh state, mentioned senior police officer Pravin Kumar. The injured have been hospitalized and three of them have been in crucial situation, he mentioned.

The depth of the blast blew off the manufacturing unit’s roof, mentioned Ajay Mishra, a rescue employee.

Authorities ordered an investigation.

In 2019, a hearth attributable to {an electrical} quick circuit in a New Delhi manufacturing unit producing purses and different objects killed 43 folks.

In a second main hearth that 12 months, a blaze in a six-story constructing’s unlawful rooftop kitchen killed 17 folks, additionally in New Delhi.

