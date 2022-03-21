At least eight killed by shelling in Kyiv’s Podil district: Ukraine authorities

Shelling hit residential homes and a procuring district in Kyiv’s Podil district late on Sunday, killing a minimum of eight individuals, in keeping with Ukraine’s Prosecutor General.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centers [were hit],” metropolis mayor Vitali Klitschko stated on his Telegram channel.

He stated rescue groups have been placing out a big hearth on the procuring heart, whereas different particulars have been nonetheless to be confirmed. The Kyiv division of the state emergency service stated 4 individuals had been killed.

Reuters was not instantly capable of confirm the experiences on the bottom.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed hundreds of individuals, displaced greater than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation,” which began on February 24, is aimed toward disarming Ukraine and rooting out harmful nationalists.

Read extra:

Israel to maintain relations with Kyiv, Moscow: Prime Minister Bennett

Officials contain ammonia leak in east Ukraine city of Sumy

Ukraine President Zelenskyy says Jerusalem ‘right place for peace’ talks with Russia