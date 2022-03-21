At Least One Killed In Shelling Over Residential Houses In Kyiv’s Podil District: Mayor

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed hundreds of individuals, displaced greater than 3 million

Shelling hit residential homes and a purchasing district in Kyiv’s Podil district late on Sunday, killing not less than one particular person, mayor Vitali Klitschko mentioned.

“According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit],” Klitschko mentioned on his Telegram channel.

He mentioned rescue groups have been placing out a big hearth on the purchasing centre, whereas different particulars are nonetheless to be confirmed.

Reuters was not in a position instantly to confirm the studies on the bottom.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed hundreds of individuals, displaced greater than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation”, which began on February 24, is aimed toward disarming Ukraine and rooting out harmful nationalists.

