At least one person dead after car fire in Coogee

Detectives are on the scene of a automotive fireplace in Coogee the place they are saying at the very least one individual has been discovered useless.

Police had been known as simply after noon on Monday after Department of Fire and Emergency Services attended the fireplace at John Graham Reserve.

Anyone who was within the neighborhood of the reserve between 11am and 12pm on Monday and has any data or dash-cam footage is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report on-line at crimestopperswa.com.au