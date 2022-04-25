At least six injured as car hits crowd at Oslo motor show

A automobile drove right into a crowd at an Oslo motor present on Sunday, injuring not less than six individuals who have been rushed to hospital, amongst them kids, police mentioned.

Police initially wrote on Twitter that six individuals have been taken to hospital “for further checks”, however later mentioned the quantity might have been larger as some others made their solution to hospital independently.

The reason behind the accident was not instantly identified. It occurred at a motor present held in a carpark outdoors a harness horse racing observe.

Video footage confirmed a automobile reversing at excessive pace, with the driving force showing to lose management because the automobile swerved into the gang standing beside the automobile park.

The severity of the accidents was not instantly identified.

“The injuries are serious for at least one of them. I have no other details about the injuries,” police chief Thomas Broberg advised reporters.

He mentioned police had spoken to the driving force of the automobile and had “a theory” about the reason for the accident however mentioned the investigation would take time.

Some of the injured have been kids, Broberg added.

