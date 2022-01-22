At least six killed in blast in western Afghan city of Herat

A blast ripped by a minivan within the western Afghan metropolis of Herat on Saturday, killing at the very least six folks, in keeping with officers.

Herat commander Mawlawi Ansari informed Reuters that 9 folks had been injured. The reason for the blast was not clear.

A well being official in Herat, who requested to not be named, stated an explosion hit a small van used for public transport simply after 1800 native time and that three of the injured have been in critical situation.

Since the Taliban took over in August, a sequence of blasts and assaults, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place throughout Afghanistan.

The assaults have heightened the brand new administration’s safety challenges because the nation spirals into an financial disaster.

