At least two killed in Tel Aviv shooting – Times of India
TEL AVIV:At least two individuals have been killed Thursday and several other wounded in a capturing spree within the Israeli coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, the most recent in a surge of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank since late March.
The assault sparked mayhem in Dizengoff Street, a well-liked nightspot stuffed with bars and eating places.
It was not instantly clear who was chargeable for the capturing, which got here with Israeli safety forces already on excessive alert.
But the Palestinian Islamist motion Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the Islamic Jihad welcomed the assault.
Witnesses advised AFP that they heard gunfire and noticed scenes of chaos.
“It’s an atmosphere of war. Soldiers and police are everywhere… They searched the restaurant, and people are crying,” mentioned Binyamin Blum, who works in a restaurant close to the scene.
Two individuals have been killed and 4 others critically wounded, the Magen David Adom emergency service mentioned.
“Sixteen people evacuated to hospitals, two dead, four seriously wounded,” mentioned spokesperson Zaki Heller.
Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital confirmed that two individuals have been killed and “several seriously injured”.
“Most of them were severely wounded with various kind of injuries mainly in the thoracic area, in the abdomen, and some in the face,” hospital director Ronni Gamzu advised AFP.
Police spokesman Baruch Honig mentioned greater than 1,000 policemen have been deployed in Tel Aviv.
They cordoned off the scene of the assault, asking individuals to remain indoors “while they track down suspects”, a police assertion mentioned.
Unverified social media photographs confirmed panicked individuals fleeing the scene, with glass carpeting the bottom.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the “terrorist attack” and mentioned Washington would “continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence.”
Outside a restaurant, a person comforted a girl sitting on a bar stool as closely armed police deployed close by.
Witnesses advised AFP they’d heard gunshots.
Brenda Ehrlich, 31, an insurance coverage agent from the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon, mentioned she learnt of the assault as she rode a bus into the town to rejoice a good friend’s birthday.
“I feel like I’m on high alert,” she mentioned, as she and her associates took cowl.
“I feel like I need to look in all directions to not be caught by surprise. We were thinking of heading home but it feels a little dangerous so we might stay inside in Tel Aviv before we go home,” Ehrlich added.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was at military headquarters within the coastal metropolis receiving updates on the fourth assault in simply over two weeks in Israel.
He despatched his condolences to the bereaved households in an announcement and mentioned that “security forces are in pursuit of the terrorist who carried out the murderous rampage tonight in Tel Aviv.”
“Wherever the terrorist is — we’ll get to him. And everyone who helped him indirectly or directly will pay a price,” Bennett added.
On March 29, a Palestinian gunman opened fireplace with an M-16 assault rifle in Bnei Brak, a largely Jewish Orthodox metropolis close to Tel Aviv.
He killed two Ukrainian males and two Israeli civilians. An Arab-Israeli officer died of wounds sustained in an ensuing gunfight that additionally killed the assailant.
Two days earlier, “terrorists” opened fireplace and killed two cops within the northern metropolis of Hadera earlier than officers shot lifeless the assailants, police mentioned.
On March 22, a convicted Islamic State group sympathiser killed 4 Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming spree within the southern metropolis of Beersheba.
In the wake of the earlier assaults, Israeli safety forces arrested dozens of individuals suspected of IS hyperlinks.
And final Saturday, safety forces killed three members of the Islamic Jihad militant group who had opened fireplace throughout an operation to arrest them close to the northern West Bank metropolis of Jenin.
Four Israeli troopers have been wounded, one in every of them critically, within the operation, police mentioned.
Hamas praised the most recent assault.
“Hamas congratulates the heroic operation that took place this evening, in the middle of so-called Tel Aviv, which led to the killing of a number of occupying soldiers and Zionist settlers,” it mentioned in an announcement.
“It is a natural response in defence of our people and our sanctity and sanctuary.”
There was additionally reward from the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad.
One of its leaders, Yussef al-Hasainah, mentioned: “It confirms that the resistance can penetrate the security system… and that the resistance will continue and that it is the best choice to deter the arrogant enemy”.
The Tel Aviv assault additionally got here with Israeli police on alert for the primary Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in annexed east Jerusalem.
The third-holiest web site in Islam, it’s a flashpoint within the long-running Middle East battle and scene of frequent clashes.
Last 12 months, nightly demonstrations in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa compound escalated into 11 days of conflict between Israel and Hamas.
