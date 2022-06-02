At least two people interrupt Queen Elizabeth’s military parade

At least two folks triggered a disturbance at a navy parade which launches celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, working out in entrance of marching troopers earlier than being arrested, TV footage confirmed.

The two males ran out from behind limitations on the Mall boulevard, which ends up in Buckingham Palace, and lay down in entrance of a marching band, footage confirmed.

One of the people seems to carry up a banner, earlier than police dragged away the boys, one in every of whom was sporting a gold crown on his head.

