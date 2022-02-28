At MK Stalin’s Book Event, An Opposition Get-Together, Big Faces Absent

Pinarayi Vijayan, MK Stalin and Rahul Gandhi on the launch of Mr Stalin’s biography

New Delhi:

The launch of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s biography by Rahul Gandhi in Chennai this night, extensively seen as a get-together of anti-BJP events, missed many huge faces. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister Ok Chandrashekhar Rao, and their Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh counterparts Uddhav Thackeray and Jagan Reddy have been conspicuously absent; all are key gamers within the efforts to rally anti-BJP forces forward of the 2024 nationwide election.

The DMK downplayed the no-shows, saying Ms Banerjee “is busy with polls”, the others “are not free today” and the date couldn’t be modified.

“Mamata ma’am is busy with elections. Others couldn’t make it. We are particular about this launch today as tomorrow is (Mr Stalin’s) birthday,” stated DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu.

On Ms Banerjee and KCR, she stated: “Those two have aspirations but that is not the reason for not coming. We all are united in the same thought process. The aim is to help people.”

Those who did make it, used the platform to hit out towards the ruling BJP.

Mr Gandhi launched the primary a part of Mr Stalin’s biography “One Among You”. Others on the occasion have been Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.

Referring to his latest speech in parliament on the BJP “destroying” federalism, Mr Gandhi stated, “I said I am a Tamil and I asked myself why I said that. I realised that because my blood is mixed with your soil, I do have a right to call myself Tamil.”

The Congress MP recalled his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 1991 assassination in Sriperumbudur. “It was a sad experience for me, losing my dad, but I learnt too,” he stated.

“Whenever I come to Tamil Nadu, I come with humility, respect for your history and a willingness to learn. India is a union of states. When the PM (Narendra Modi) tries to impose some other ideas, he insults the state and insults the country,” stated Mr Gandhi.

He additionally echoed National Conference chief Omar Abdullah, who spoke simply earlier than him. Diversity and the precise to decide on are the Idea of India, however “that freedom is denied now”, Mr Abdullah stated.

“Kashmir has been divided and downgraded into a Union Territory without the people of Kashmir being consulted,” he added.

Mr Stalin has typically recommended that any entrance to counter the BJP can’t exclude the Congress. It is, nonetheless, a troublesome promote for Ms Banerjee and KCR – each have nationwide ambitions and share a disdain of the Congress.

Calling his Dravidian mannequin related throughout India, Mr Stalin stated “federalism is spoken more now. Decades ago, I fought against hereditary vocations, now we are fighting against NEET.”

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mr Stalin had named Mr Gandhi as a Prime Ministerial candidate. This time, nonetheless, he didn’t. He appealed saying, “India is under threat from divisive forces. We have to protect it, fight together.”