At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING — Warnings to make use of disposable “burner” telephones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software program. Concerns a few safety flaw in an official Games smartphone app.

Such precautions fueled unease about knowledge privateness for opponents and attendees on the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everybody heeded them.

“Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris mentioned. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch out my phone.”

Nefarious cyber exercise is a flashpoint within the geopolitical rivalry between China and the West. Beijing has lengthy been accused by the U.S. and know-how watchdogs of widespread on-line snooping and knowledge pilfering, allegations it denies.

Now that the Games are ending, and a few 16,000 athletes, organizers, journalists and different guests are heading residence, issues flip to what malware and different issues those that didn’t heed the warnings is likely to be carrying with them.

The excellent news: Cybersecurity agency Mandiant mentioned there’s been no signal of any “intrusion activity” tied to the Olympics by the Chinese or different governments.

But that shouldn’t be taken as an indication that nothing occurred, mentioned Benjamin Read, Mandiant’s director of cyber espionage evaluation.

“Most compromises are detected weeks or months after they occur, so it’s too early to say for sure that there were no incidents,” he mentioned.

It’s additionally potential that the digital surveillance was most necessary when guests had been in China, and wouldn’t proceed when these individuals went residence, he mentioned.

He suggested anybody who travelled to China for the Winter Games to alter their passwords after they get again and guarantee that no unknown gadgets or providers have entry to their accounts.

“It’s not always possible to know if a device has been compromised so it’s best to take every precaution,” he mentioned.

Unfettered web entry is necessary for a lot of novice Olympic athletes who submit images and movies of their feats on Instagram and different social media websites. It could be essential for touchdown sponsors.

“I’m on my phone for sure. I think we’re all on our phones,” mentioned Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin, who mentioned she was “feeding the ’Grams.”

McMorris mentioned he was utilizing his iPhone to stream TV exhibits, trade chat messages and submit on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

And U.S.-born Chinese freestyle snowboarding sensation Eileen Gu has posted a number of occasions on Instagram because the Games started.

When a consumer requested why she was in a position to make use of the app, which is blocked in China, Gu responded that “anyone can download a vpn,” or digital personal community, software program that scrambles communications so it may’t be learn by anybody besides the recipient.

The posts, which later disappeared, sparked an internet outcry over web freedom, partly as a result of VPNs aren’t accessible in Chinese app shops after authorities cracked down on their use.

Some U.S. athletes mentioned they had been additionally utilizing VPNs, which can be utilized to tunnel by means of China’s so-called “Great Firewall” a censorship system which blocks web sites, providers and apps deemed inappropriate by authorities.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee had advised athletes that something they do on-line whereas in China could be monitored. The Canadian Olympic Committee warned there was the potential for cybercrimes.

But whereas there weren’t particular particulars about threats, specialists mentioned it most probably wasn’t about getting a aggressive edge on the video games.

“The Chinese government is not interested in the average snowboarder,” mentioned Greg Austin, a senior fellow on the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“They are interested in collecting whatever data they have and putting it into a database on the chance that the snowboarder would become a politician or a leader in a position of influence,” Austin mentioned.

He added that it’s not unusual follow for intelligence providers of any nation.

Beijing was additionally probably monitoring for something politically delicate in Olympic guests’ communications, corresponding to contact with dissidents, Austin mentioned.

Journalists had been arguably a juicier goal than athletes, and lots of additionally introduced burner gadgets.

The International Olympic Committee mentioned cybersecurity is “an important aspect of hosting the Games” however that so as to preserve safe operations, it will not remark additional.

At any fee, some individuals who did take precautions had been wanting ahead to resuming their day by day food regimen of streaming and social media.

U.S. determine skater Mariah Bell was given a burner telephone however had been staying off social media and Netflix, which she mentioned was “both amazing and boring.”

“I’m very excited to go residence see my canine,” she said, “see my family, go back to sitting on Instagram for hours.”

Associated Press writer Aaron Morrison contributed to this report. AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan writes about technology from London and is covering a range of Olympic stories in Beijing. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/chanman.