‘At one point I thought it was too much’ – Deepak Chahar after being roped in by CSK for INR 14 Crore

Deepak Chahar has but once more been purchased again by the Chennai Super Kings on the IPL 2022 mega public sale. CSK had confronted powerful competitors from Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and, Rajasthan Royals earlier than the defending champions outbid everybody to deliver the bowling all-rounder on board for a staggering INR 14 crore. The 29-year-old was not in Chennai’s scheme of issues after they had made their obligatory retentions on November 30, 2021.

Lately, Chahar has mentioned that he wished the Yellow Army to cease bidding for him after his value had gone previous the 13 crore mark on Day one of many two-day occasion in Bengaluru. Giving additional clarification on the identical, the star pacer talked about that he was giving extra weightage to the group perspective relatively than a person as he feared that purchasing him at an exceptional quantity might have hampered constructing a powerful group.

I haven’t imagined myself taking part in in different color than yellow: Deepak Chahar

“I wanted to play for CSK because I haven’t imagined myself playing in another colour than yellow,” mentioned Deepak Chahar whereas talking to Star Sports.

“At one point, I thought it (the bid price) was too much. As a CSK player, I also want to build a good team. So after they spent 13 crore, I actually wanted the bidding to stop so I can go to CSK quickly, and then we can buy some other players (with the money saved),” he added.

The Agra cricketer was roped in by the four-time champions throughout the IPL 2018 mega public sale and since then has gone on to signify them for 4 seasons, having bagged 58 wickets at an economic system charge of seven.7. He was additionally instrumental in Chennai’s two title wins within the 2018 and 2021 editions respectively.

Apart from his skill to generate swing early on, the CSK tempo spearhead can be recognized for his batting abilities within the middle-order and had practically helped India pull off a well-known win in opposition to South Africa with a quickfire 54 within the dead-rubber third ODI final month. At the identical time, the pacer can be the title-holders’ costliest purchase on the IPL 2022 mega public sale up to now.

Deepak Chahar would now be anticipated to show his mettle as soon as once more for the Chennai Super Kings as they appear to take their legacy ahead having constructed a powerful group.