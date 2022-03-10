“At Peace” Naomi Osaka Readies For Indian Wells Challenge | Tennis News

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka returns to Indian Wells, scene of her breakthrough triumph in 2018, with a brand new outlook on a tennis profession plunged into turmoil in 2021. The Japanese star will take the courtroom for the primary time since a third-round exit in her Australian Open title protection in January when she takes on one other former main winner in Sloane Stephens in a first-round match on the prestigious hardcourt event within the California desert.

She mentioned Wednesday that she feels a brand new sense of confidence after her well-documented struggles of 2021 — which put a highlight on the psychological well being of athletes in a variety of sports activities.

Even her loss to American Amanda Anisimova in Melbourne reassured her she was on the appropriate path.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m at peace with myself, which I think is a great feeling to have as a person,” she mentioned Wednesday in feedback reported by the Desert Sun newspaper.

“For me, the biggest focus this year is, of course, I want to do well in every tournament,” she added.

“But I think just knowing that I tried as hard as I could and I enjoyed myself … I felt the difference in Australia.

“I really left the courtroom pondering, ‘You know what, I did my greatest.’ And I had match factors. That was fairly good.”

Osaka withdrew from the French Open last year and skipped Wimbledon. After a tearful early exit at the US Open she took an indefinite break, saying she had struggled with depression.

She said she’d been encouraged not only by her own ability to enjoy herself more since her return to court, but also by the new expectations of fans she’s encountered as she goes about her pre-tournament business at Indian Wells.

“I’m actually grateful as a result of I used to be watching qualifying the opposite day right here and was strolling round and often once I stroll round, persons are like ‘win the event, I’ve tickets to the ultimate’ form of factor,” Osaka said.

“And, really individuals have been simply saying, ‘I hope you’ve gotten enjoyable.’ I do know that is not the largest distinction, however it actually meant lots to me.”

Osaka was unseeded when she won the 2018 Indian Wells title, beating top-ranked Simona Halep in the semi-finals on the way to what was the biggest title of her career.

In her first appearance in three years she is in rebuilding mode. Her Australian Open exit saw her drop out of the top-80 in the world and she drew a tough first-round clash with Stephens — who ended a four-year title drought with a victory in Guadalajara two weeks ago.

“I’m going to should put quite a lot of power into that,” Osaka said.

Although neither enjoys the first-round bye afforded the top 32 sees, Osaka and Stephens are among the biggest names in a field that is missing top-ranked Ashleigh Barty and world number two Barbora Krejcikova.

Barty withdrew saying she had not yet recovered from her triumphant Australian Open campaign, and the woman she beat in the Melbourne final, American Danielle Collins, was also a late withdrawal with an unspecified injury.

Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion, pulled out with an elbow injury.

