At Sea Italy Russia Oil Protest

Activists from Greenpeace Italy wrote the message “Peace, not oil” in giant letters, on the facet of a Russian crude oil tanker, as a part of efforts to induce European governments to cease utilizing fossil fuels.

The crude oil tanker has a Liberian flag however is owned by Russian transport firm Sovcomflot (SCF).

Greenpeace mentioned that the SCF Baltica sailed on April 1 from Primorsk, Russia, carrying about 110-thousand tons of crude oil to the Rada di Santa Panagia, close to Syracuse.

The environmental activists mentioned they wish to spotlight the hyperlink between fossil fuels and conflicts, just like the conflict in Ukraine.

Greenpeace estimates that for the reason that starting of the battle in Ukraine, EU international locations have spent greater than 33 billion euros (35.6 billion US {dollars}) to import gasoline, oil and coal from Russia.