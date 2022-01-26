At Spain’s northern border, migrants’ holy grail is France

“Guys, we’ve got to get out of here!” urges Junior, a 20-year-old migrant from Ivory Coast, breaking the tense silence contained in the prepare crossing the Spanish border into France.

Many come from former French colonies in West Africa the place French is extensively spoken and wish to be part of members of the family residing and dealing in France.

But on the station in Hendaye, French police are on patrol.

With Junior are 5 different migrants from Mali, Guinea and Ivory Coast. But solely he dares get off the prepare.

“You don’t have a visa, you can’t come here,” one of many law enforcement officials tells him after glancing by his passport.

When they assume the coast is evident, the opposite 5 rapidly drop down onto the tracks.

“Stay where you are!” bellows a policeman, prompting one of many younger migrants to race for a two-metre fence which he scrambles over, disappearing off into the streets.

But the others freeze because the police method and provides them kinds marked “entry refused”. They are then put again on the prepare to the Spanish border city of Irun, an AFP correspondent mentioned.

A migrant escapes operating after crossing the border between Irun (Spain) and Hendaye (France) within the French Basque metropolis of Hendaye on January 13, 2022.Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

Increasingly harmful

To get right here, many of those migrants have already made the perilous journey between the African coast and Spain’s Canary Islands, braving the Atlantic in precisely seaworthy ramshackle boats.

Last 12 months, 13,164 individuals had been turned away on the French-Spanish border within the Pyrenees-Atlantiques area of France, which Hendaye is a part of, greater than twice that of 2020, French inside ministry figures present.

The figures are increased on account of elevated vigilance and extra migrants travelling given the easing of Covid journey restrictions put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

With elevated patrols on each side of the border, migrants are taking ever extra dangers, in accordance with researchers, NGOs and native officers.

Last 12 months, two Ivorians and a Guinean migrant drowned whereas attempting to swim the Bidassoa River which marks the border. And in October, three Algerians who managed to cross into France died after being hit by a prepare.

On Santiago Bridge, which crosses the Bidassoa, French police perform periodic checks on autos, whereas the adjoining pedestrian bridge has been closed off with enormous steel fences almost three metres (10 foot) excessive.

In Irun, 20-year-old Yakuba steps out from the Red Cross migrant reception centre to smoke a cigarette.

Along his nostril runs a big scar he bought scaling the large spike-topped steel fence separating Spain’s Melilla enclave from Morocco in June.

“I’ve got one on my foot too, there was a lot of blood,” shrugs Yakuba, who says he left Mali “because of the war”.

People maintain torches throughout a protest march on the Spanish-French border crossing bridge between Irún (Spain) and Hendaye (France), following the demise of a migrant two days in the past whereas he tried to swim throughout the Bidasoa river. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

After a number of unsuccessful makes an attempt to cross into France over the Pyrenees, by prepare and at last on the Santiago Bridge, Yakuba is contemplating the “taxi mafia” — smugglers who cost €150 ($170) to cross the border.

But in the long run, he manages to cross the bridge on his second try.

Controversial police checks

Although France and Spain are a part of the passport-free Schengen zone, routine immigration checks had been reinstated following the 2015 Paris assaults that killed 130 individuals.

Since then, police numbers have doubled, the inside ministry says.

But rights teams declare the checks solely goal individuals based mostly on the color of their pores and skin.

“In reality, the checks are exclusively focused on black people,” says Xabier Legarreta, a member of the Basque regional authorities, echoing complaints by Amnesty International and French migrant help teams La Cimade and Anafe.

People are turned away “without any respect for their fundamental rights,” explains Bilbao University regulation professor Iker Barbero. Even these looking for refugee standing are “sent straight back” and “prevented” from claiming asylum, he provides.

“It is not the police’s job to decide” whether or not they can declare asylum or not, he says. Nor are they permitted to show away unaccompanied minors who, underneath worldwide regulation, “must be protected”, Barbero provides.

On the Spanish facet, police talking on situation of anonymity criticised the authorized uncertainty, saying they felt “powerless” over the fixed back-and-forth of migrants despatched again by France after which launched in Spain, however who saved attempting to cross again.

French law enforcement officials test the paperwork of a migrant (2R) on the Hendaye’s prepare station on January 13, 2022. With elevated patrols on each side of the border, migrants are taking ever extra dangers. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

‘I’ll simply carry on attempting’

But one authorities consultant in France’s Pyrenees Atlantic area, Theophile de Lassus, rejects such allegations. He says entry guidelines “apply to everyone” and are “fully respected”.

Migrants “who choose to enter without applying for a visa or a residency permit are turned away,” he informed AFP, rejecting claims migrants weren’t at all times knowledgeable about their rights and that minors had been despatched again.

In 2019, solely 4 % of unlawful migrants arrested in Spain’s San Sebastian province, the place Irun is positioned, had been despatched again to their nation of origin, in accordance with inner knowledge consulted by AFP.

With France holding the EU rotating presidency, President Emmanuel Macron desires to amend the bloc’s free motion guidelines to permit immigration checks a number of kilometres from inner borders.

France and Spain are planning to launch a brand new joint immigration patrol in the summertime.

But Junior is just not delay.

“My aim is France… and I’m going to keep on trying.”

Abdul, a 24-year-old Ivorian, agrees.

“It can’t be worse than crossing the Atlantic, so we’re not going to be put off now.”