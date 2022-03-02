At the request of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign affairs, Shringla briefs on Ukraine, Operation Ganga

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs held

its assembly on Monday on the Ministry’s Demand for Grants for the

monetary 12 months 2022-23, Trend experiences citing Zee5.

At the request of the members of the Committee, Foreign

Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla gave an in depth briefing on the

present scenario in Ukraine and, particularly, the evacuation of

Indian nationals from that nation.

The Committee inquired about India’s place on the battle at

the worldwide degree and the measures being taken by the

Government to make sure the protected and speedy return of Indian

nationals, together with college students, stranded in Ukraine.

The Committee was knowledgeable that, on the UN Security Council,

India had requested for an instantaneous cessation of violence and

hostilities; referred to as for a return to diplomacy and dialogue; and

underlined that the up to date world order had been constructed on the

UN Charter, worldwide legislation, and respect for the sovereignty and

territorial integrity of states. India had additionally expressed concern

in regards to the security and safety of Indian nationals, together with Indian

college students, in Ukraine.

The Committee was briefed in regards to the particulars of Operation Ganga

launched by the Government to repatriate Indian nationals from

Ukraine. It was knowledgeable that the evacuation was being performed

by recognized land check-posts with 5 international locations neighboring

Ukraine – Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova. Teams of

Russian-speaking officers had been despatched from the Ministry of

External Affairs in New Delhi to the check-posts and Indian

Embassies in these international locations to strengthen the evacuation

efforts.

Foreign Secretary knowledgeable the Committee that, up to now, round

1200 college students had returned in 5 flights. Several thousand others

had crossed the border or had been within the strategy of doing so. The

Committee was additionally briefed on the measures being taken by the

Government to work with the International Committee of the Red

Cross in guaranteeing the security of Indian nationals in Ukraine.

The Committee was unanimous in appreciating the constructive

function performed by India on the UN Security Council. Recognizing the

difficult nature of the scenario, the Committee vastly

appreciated the measures being taken by the Government for bringing

Indian nationals, significantly college students, again from Ukraine.

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a gathering within the morning

took a choice on sending 4 ministers in his authorities to

numerous international locations round Ukraine to hold out evacuation operations

to convey college students again.