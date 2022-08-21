At triumphant coronation, Misuzulu warns of ‘hidden hand with ulterior agenda’ targeting Zulu nation | News24

Following his conventional crowning as Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini vowed to foster unity and dispose of the divisions which have seen others vying for his throne.

He warned that makes an attempt by his siblings to dethrone him had been a part of a extra in depth scheme to sow divisions inside the Zulu nation.

The ceremony attended by international dignitaries and cupboard ministers additionally drew former well being minister Zweli Mkhize, suspended ANC secretary normal Ace Magashule and former SAA boss Dudu Myeni from their political wilderness.

Despite a last-ditch try and interdict the method on Saturday, his conventional coronation in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday went off with out a glitch.

During his first public deal with after the kraal-entering ceremony carried out for granted of passage in crowning him as Zulu king, generally known as ukungena esibayeni, Misuzulu mentioned:

There is a hidden serving to hand with ulterior motives on this scenario who search to have the identical factor that’s taking place within the Shembe church occur to this Zulu nation.

The Nazareth Baptist Church, Shembe, has been divided for the reason that dying of its chief Vimbeni Shembe in 2011. Mduduzi Shembe and his uncle Vela Shembe have been at loggerheads preventing for supremacy.

After a five-year court docket battle in 2016, the High Court in Durban lastly dominated that Vela Shembe was the rightful chief of the Nazareth Baptist Church – however regardless of the ruling, preventing for the church’s management remains to be ongoing.

“We are aware of this, and I caution you that following today’s event, we ought to pursue unity and not divisions,” mentioned Misuzulu.

He suggested “when those purporting to be the rightful kings” method his topics, they need to “lend them an ear but don’t take the hide of what they preach”.

Mocking his detractors, Misuzulu mentioned President Cyril Ramaphosa had already awarded him a certificates recognising solely him because the rightful king.

“I asked [AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince] Mangosuthu Buthelezi if it has ever happened before that a president issue a certificate only for it to be retracted, and he [Buthelezi] said it has never happened in his 90 plus years of life,” mentioned Misuzulu.

A scene from the coronation ceremony on Saturday. GCIS

The king’s sentiments come after some senior members of the royal household introduced Prince Buzabazi, the third-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Buhle Mathe of Kwadlamahlahla Royal House in Nongoma, as their most well-liked alternative for the inheritor to the Zulu kingdom.

The announcement was made by the brothers of the late king at a media briefing in Fourways, Johannesburg on Thursday.

Buzabazi shouldn’t be the one candidate to be put ahead. Every week in the past, a faction of the AmaZulu royal household topped Prince Simakade as King of the Zulu nation in a standard ceremony.

The ceremony came about per week in the past on the Enyokeni royal palace, the place Prince Simakade additionally carried out the kraal-entering ceremony.

However, his gathering had a small turnout when in comparison with the 1000’s who made their solution to the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Saturday for Misuzulu’s ceremony.

GCIS

It was a showcase of Zulu regalia and conventional weapons as attendees got here dressed of their most extravagant outfits whereas brandishing handcrafted weapons replicating these used for looking or throughout wars prior to now.

The massive crowds had been largely made up of izintombi (Zulu maidens) and amabutho (Zulu regiments) in addition to group members from far and vast throughout the nation.

GCIS

National authorities officers, together with Minister within the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, additionally attended.

The conventional coronation additionally drew former well being minister Zweli Mkhize, suspended ANC secretary normal Ace Magashule and former SAA boss Dudu Myeni from their political wilderness.

Members of the KwaZulu-Natal authorities led by newly elected ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma had been current of their numbers.

There was additionally a large delegation from eSwatini representing King Mswati lll, Misuzulu’s uncle, as he was unable to attend the ceremony. Other international kingdoms represented had been these from Malawi, Zambia, and the DRC, amongst others.

Earlier within the day, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma introduced an pressing software to halt the ceremony.

They argued that, given the Supreme Court of Appeal had granted on Friday an software by King Zwelithini’s first spouse Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu difficult the late king’s will, the normal crowning ceremony mustn’t go forward pending the finalisation of the enchantment.

But the Pietermaritzburg High Court struck the matter off its roll on Saturday, citing a scarcity of urgency.