At UN top court, Kyiv accuses Moscow of ‘planning genocide’

Kyiv filed an utility with the International Court of Justice accusing Russia of “planning acts of genocide in Ukraine”, the Hague-based courtroom mentioned Sunday.

In the applying filed on Saturday, Kyiv additionally accused Russia of “intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury on members of the Ukrainian nationality”, the ICJ mentioned in an announcement.

There has been no unbiased corroboration of the claims.

The courtroom process comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion by saying Ukraine was committing genocide in opposition to the nation’s Russian-speaking inhabitants.

He used this unfounded declare as a pretext to recognise the independence of the breakaway japanese republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and launch a full-scale invasion of his neighbour on Thursday.

The Russian chief has additionally repeatedly mentioned neo-Nazis and fascists make up Kyiv’s management.

The ICJ assertion mentioned Ukraine “emphatically denies” committing genocide in opposition to its Russian-speaking inhabitants and that Russia was performing with “no lawful basis”.

Kyiv requested the courtroom to point provisional measures “to prevent irreparable prejudice to the rights of Ukraine and its people and to avoid aggravating or extending the dispute between the parties under the Genocide Convention”.

The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. Founded after World War II, it guidelines in disputes between international locations, primarily based mostly on treaties. Its choices are closing and can’t be appealed.

