Athens calls Iran’s seizure of two Greek oil tankers ‘piracy’

ATHENS — Greece accused Iran of “piracy” after Iranian forces seized two Greek oil tankers within the Persian Gulf in obvious retaliation for Greece’s seizing an Iranian tanker and letting the U.S. confiscate its crude oil.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry complained to the Iranian ambassador in Athens over the “violent taking over of two Greek-flagged ships” within the Persian Gulf after Iran mentioned it has taken the vessels. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mentioned on Friday that Iranian forces “seized two Greek tankers for violations in Gulf waters,” in accordance with an announcement quoted by Iranian state information company IRNA.

The Greek ministry referred to as for the instant launch of the vessels and their crews, saying the “acts effectively amount to acts of piracy,” in accordance with an announcement. The ministry warned that the seizure would have “particularly negative consequences” within the bilateral relations between Greece and Iran and on Iran’s relations with the European Union.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry additionally issued a robust assertion on Saturday, calling for the instant launch of the crew members, amongst whom one is Cypriot.

The conflict comes after the U.S. confiscated Iranian oil held on a Russian operated ship close to Greece. The cargo has been remodeled to a different ship employed by the Americans and shall be despatched to the U.S., in accordance with Greek officers.

The two Greek tankers have been seized on Friday. According to the Greek Foreign Ministry, an Iranian helicopter landed on the Greek-flagged Delta Poseidon, whereas it was crusing in worldwide waters, some 22 nautical miles off the coast of Iran. “Armed men then captured the ship’s crew, including two Greek citizens,” the ministry mentioned.

“A similar incident was reported on another Greek-flagged ship, carrying seven Greek citizens, off the Iranian coast,” the ministry added. The second ship is Prudent Warrior, managed by the Greek firm Polembros Shipping.

Nour News, an internet site near Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, had warned earlier on Friday that Tehran deliberate to take “punitive action” over Greece helping the U.S.

Tensions are operating excessive between Tehran and the West. Long-running negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal below U.S. President Joe Biden got here to a standstill final month in Vienna with the sticking level being the standing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Biden has finalized his choice to maintain the IRGC on a terrorist blacklist, additional complicating worldwide efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear settlement.