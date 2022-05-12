Ather Energy raises ₹992 Cr in Series E funding

Ather Energy introduced on Thursday that it has managed to lift USD 128 million (round ₹991 crore) from National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited’s (NIIFL) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF) and Hero MotoCorp together with extra buyers. The newest spherical marks the completion of the corporate’s Series E spherical of funding, The firm introduced in a current press observe.

The EV maker from Bengaluru added that it plans to utilise the newest funds for expansions of its manufacturing amenities, in addition to analysis and growth, and charging infrastructure to be able to increase its retail chain. “The switch to electric is inevitable and FY 22′ was the turning point for electric two-wheeler adoption in India. We are super excited to have NIIF come on board as an investor. They have been at the forefront of the country’s green transition through their investments and initiatives, and we look forward to our association,” mentioned Tarun Mehta, CEO at Ather Energy.

(Also Read: Ather Energy rolls out OTA updates, offers new ride mode to achieve ‘true range’)

The 450X-maker introduced beforehand that it has managed to register its highest ever month-to-month gross sales in April 2022. The firm delivered 3,779 models to prospects which is its finest retail efficiency but. Also, the bookings for its flagship EV – Ather 450X grew by 25% by way of quarter-on-quarter efficiency.

“We would additionally prefer to thank Hero MotoCorp, our long-term investor and strategic associate who continues to help our progress. The present spherical of funding will assist us improve capacities throughout the board, convey extra deal with new platforms, increase into new geographies, increase our fast-charging community and double down on the status we have constructed for making a product that is excessive on high quality,” Mehta added.

Ather Energy has a strong retail gross sales community throughout the nation, with a presence in 32 cities with 38 Experience Centres. It goals to increase to 150 Experience Centres in 100 cities by 2023, the corporate mentioned.

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published Date: