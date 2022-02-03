Athlete Kelly Campbell Makes History as First Special Olympics Washington Athlete to be Named Board Chair

Special Olympics Washington and Kelly Campbell are making historical past in a approach that’s certain to make an impression all through the mental incapacity neighborhood. Having been concerned with the group for over three many years in quite a lot of areas, Campbell is about to turn into the first athlete to be named board chair for the Program and solely the second athlete within the historical past of the Special Olympics world motion to carry this place.

As a lady in sports activities, there are numerous challenges to beat, however with assist from Mary Kay Beeby, a mentor and pal, Campbell has overcome all of them to get the place she is. Campbell has been an lively member of Washington’s Athlete Input Council, the place Beeby acted because the facilitator. Beeby shares, “Kelly’s passionate about Special Olympics and shared many good suggestions over the four years she was on my council.”

The work Campbell put in on the Athlete Input Council ready her for the following massive step.

“Over the past year, Kelly has worked hard to develop the skills to be a great board chair,” Beeby says concerning the development she’s seen in Campbell. “Since most interactions are on Zoom, I’ve been able to attend most of the prep sessions with Kelly.”

Without the connection with Beeby and the expansion Campbell has skilled as an athlete leader, the board chair place won’t have been potential.

“It has made me proud of the accomplishments to get to this point,” the multi-sport Campbell says, shy however with a visual grin on her face.

When phrase received out, she couldn’t have been happier with the help. “(Everyone was) very inviting and very accepting,” she says about her colleagues’ reactions. “I really appreciate that. Peopel didn’t me as different and didn’t see me as ‘disability first,’ just ‘person first’. I really appreciate that very warm welcome.”

Having served on the Special Olympics Washington Board of Directors since 2017, Campbell has put collectively fairly the resume. In addition to her involvement in Washington, Campbell serves on Special Olympics committees on the nationwide and worldwide ranges.

“I’m very proud to be Special Olympics Washington’s first athlete board chair and it’s a privilege to serve the organization in this capacity,” says Campbell. “I’m looking forward to driving changes that make positive impacts on my fellow athletes and continuing to advocate for those who don’t have a voice.”

During her time as board chair, she hopes to broaden the variety of athletes who take part in Special Olympics Washington programming and to teach extra communities concerning the energy of inclusion.

She says, “as I take the gavel as Chair of the Special Olympics Washington Board of Directors, I’d like to outline my vision and the legacy I want to leave at the end of my term,” which incorporates aims like implementing a report card for board members to self-evaluate their degree of engagement and holding one-on-one conferences with board members to self-reflect and change suggestions.

“Amie Dugan from SONA presented an in-depth training series based on best practices she has observed in boards over the years,” Beeby provides. “Kelly worked hard and attended every session, asking good questions and building a notebook of resources she will use this year.”

Throughout the North America Region, numerous initiatives are being taken to make Special Olympics extra of an athlete-led group. Athletes are stepping into meaningful employment roles with Special Olympics Programs. Ahead of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, the Athlete Input Council provides valuable input to make the expertise higher for all concerned.

“As we double down on what we mean by being athlete-led and inspired, this appointment truly demonstrates how seriously we take that pledge,” says Special Olympics Washington CEO David Wu about Campbell. “We also have added two new athletes to our board which brings the total number to four, the largest contingent of athletes on any board in North America.”

Outside of Special Olympics, Campbell has discovered beneficial classes that may assist information her to success. While working at PCC Community Market Grocery retailer as a clerk, she says she’s discovered, “empathy, active listening, practicing and communication skills.” All issues that transition simply to the Special Olympics neighborhood and to her new management position.

“I love to learn, and this was another opportunity (to do that), plus making my voice heard,” Campbell says. She is aware of the platform she has is an enormous one and he or she seems to be to make an impression with it. “Being a role model that my fellow athletes look up to is important. I am excited to show them that you can do anything you put your mind to and to not let anyone stop you from achieving your dreams and goals,” she says.

Campbell will lead her first Special Olympics Washington Board of Directors assembly in March. She takes on this subsequent problem with hopes of offering a extra athlete-led method and inspiration to different athletes to tackle management roles.