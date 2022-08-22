Atlanta Braves Fans Boo Marcell Ozuna During Return After DUI Arrest

Atlanta Braves followers showered Marcell Ozuna with boos Sunday throughout his first at-bat since returning to the sphere after being arrested for drunk driving on Friday.

The boos solely received worse when he struck out.

Audible boos for Marcell Ozuna forward of his 1st AB for the #Braves since getting arrested for a DUI The boos received louder after he struck out pic.twitter.com/GAesQq2y2m — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) August 21, 2022

A Norcross, Georgia, police report said that Ozuna was clocked doing 90 MPH in a 35 zone simply after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning, in keeping with Outkick.

The officer’s report mentioned that Ozuna smelled closely of alcohol when he was pulled over for rushing, and the officer mentioned he noticed that the participant “exhibited red/watery eyes.”

“I asked Mr. Ozuna what he was doing in Norcross, and he replied with ‘the party.’ I later found out Mr. Ozuna was on his way to a nearby after-hours nightclub,” the report added.

It was additionally reported that Ozuna tried to steer the officer to let him off the hook by telling him he was a member of the Atlanta Braves.

The participant supplied a particularly temporary assertion concerning the arrest and apologized for disappointing the crew and his household.

Marcell Ozuna simply walked out to his locker and mentioned he’s disillusioned . He disillusioned his crew and household. He walked away after that. It lasted lower than 20 seconds . *** We weren’t allowed to ask questions after his assertion. #ForTheA #mlb pic.twitter.com/S3wA2PjaVf — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) August 19, 2022

The Braves supplied an announcement saying that they “take these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation.”

This is much from the one authorized hassle the outfielder has had lately. About 15 months in the past, he was arrested and charged with assault and battery for allegedly attacking his spouse.

MLB handed Ozuna a 20-game suspension for that offense.

