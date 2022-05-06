ATO probing 40,000 Aussies for tax fraud

The Australian Taxation Office is cracking down on an $850 million fraud being spruiked on social media that entails individuals inventing pretend companies to say GST refunds.

Operation Protego is probing probably fraudulent funds made to about 40,000 Australians who’ve every claimed on common round $20,000.

The ATO is working with banks, the Reserve Bank and an AUSTRAC-led coalition of legislation enforcement and monetary business gamers to clamp down on the rip-off.

It entails offenders establishing sham companies and ABN purposes then submitting fictional Business Activity Statements to get a false GST refund.

ATO Deputy Commissioner Will Day says info on the right way to try the fraud is being shared on-line, particularly by way of social media.

“We are working with social media platforms to help remove content promoting this fraud, but if you see something that sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Mr Day stated in an announcement.

“The people who have participated in this fraud are not anonymous. We know who they are and we will be taking action.”

Taxpayers wanted to be on excessive alert and keep in mind that the ATO didn’t provide loans, promote loans or hand out authorities catastrophe funds.

“People who have participated in this fraud may have unwittingly followed advice they have read online, claiming to help access a loan from the ATO, or receive other financial government support such as a disaster payment,” Mr Day stated.

“However, for others there was nothing accidental or unintentional about setting up a fake business in their own name and seeking an unearned refund.

“We are urging anyone involved to face the music and come forward now rather than face … penalties and criminal charges.”