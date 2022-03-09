Atomic energy agency says lack of staff turnover endangers Chernobyl safety

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched a press release Tuesday expressing concern for the staffers who’ve been working at Chernobyl since Russian forces took management of the nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The employees members who have been engaged on the day Russians invaded the historic nuclear accident website practically two weeks in the past have been residing there ever since, the assertion mentioned. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi mentioned the dearth of turnover is regarding as a result of it may have an effect on the employees’ skill to make selections.

“I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety,” Grossi mentioned. “I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there.”

This is a growing story and will likely be up to date as extra data turns into obtainable.