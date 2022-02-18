Attack on Ethiopia refugee camp kills five, displaces thousands – UN | News24

Five died after an assault on the Barahle refugee camp in Afar.

Several girls had been kidnapped.

Survivors imagine the Tigray People’s Liberation Front insurgent group was accountable.

Fighting in northern Ethiopia’s Afar area has “engulfed” a camp housing refugees from neighbouring Eritrea, the UN mentioned Friday, killing 5 and forcing 1000’s to flee.

The assault earlier this month is the most recent blow to the greater than 100 000 Eritrean refugees dwelling in Ethiopia, whose camps have been repeatedly caught up in a grinding 15-month struggle.

It additionally underscores the rising toll of preventing in Afar, which has emerged in current weeks as essentially the most energetic entrance within the battle pitting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authorities towards the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) insurgent group.

Survivors of the assault on the Bahrale camp in Afar reported that “at least five refugees were killed and several women were kidnapped” after armed males entered the power on February 3, the UN refugee company mentioned in an announcement.

The assertion mentioned:

Family members misplaced each other within the chaos of fleeing the camp.

The Barahle camp is located close to the border between Afar and Tigray.

The TPLF controls most of Tigray and in January introduced it had expanded operations into Afar, claiming it had been provoked by assaults on its positions by pro-government forces.

Friday’s UN assertion didn’t specify which forces survivors accused of focusing on the camp.

However, AFP interviewed a number of survivors this week within the Afar capital Semera who mentioned they believed the TPLF was accountable.

Afar regional authorities officers in addition to the nationwide Refugees and Returnees Service additionally mentioned the TPLF was accountable.

The camp stays inaccessible and these claims couldn’t be independently verified.

TPLF leaders couldn’t instantly be reached for remark Friday.

The UN assertion mentioned:

We condemn the assault on the refugee camp and reiterate the decision for cessation of hostilities to keep away from additional destruction and potential lack of life for refugees and Ethiopians alike, and in order that a lot wanted humanitarian help can attain them.

We wish to hear your

views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the

dialog within the feedback part of this text.