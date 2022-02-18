Attack on Ethiopia refugee camp kills five, forcing thousands to flee: UN

Fighting in northern Ethiopia’s Afar area has “engulfed” a camp housing refugees from neighboring Eritrea, the UN mentioned Friday, killing 5 and forcing 1000’s to flee.

The assault earlier this month is the most recent blow to the greater than 100,000 Eritrean refugees residing in Ethiopia, whose camps have been repeatedly caught up in a grinding 15-month conflict.

It additionally underscores the rising toll of preventing in Afar, which has emerged in current weeks as probably the most energetic entrance within the battle pitting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authorities towards the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) insurgent group.

Survivors of the assault on the Bahrale camp in Afar reported that “at least five refugees were killed and several women were kidnapped” after armed males entered the power on February 3, the UN refugee company mentioned in a press release.

“Family members lost one another in the chaos of fleeing the camp,” the assertion mentioned.

The Barahle camp is located close to the border between Afar and Tigray.

The TPLF controls most of Tigray and in January introduced it had expanded operations into Afar, claiming it had been provoked by assaults on its positions by pro-government forces.

Friday’s UN assertion didn’t specify which forces survivors accused of focusing on the camp.

However, AFP interviewed a number of survivors this week within the Afar capital Semera who mentioned they believed the TPLF was accountable.

Afar regional authorities officers in addition to the nationwide Refugees and Returnees Service additionally mentioned the TPLF was responsible.

The camp stays inaccessible and these claims couldn’t be independently verified.

TPLF leaders couldn’t instantly be reached for remark Friday.

“We condemn the attack on the refugee camp and reiterate the call for cessation of hostilities to avoid further destruction and potential loss of life for refugees and Ethiopians alike, and so that much needed humanitarian assistance can reach them,” the UN assertion mentioned.

