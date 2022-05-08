One officer and 10 Egyptian troopers had been killed on Saturday in

Egypt’s Sinai peninsula when militants attacked a checkpoint at a

water pumping station, a military spokesman and safety sources stated,

Trend stories citing

Reuters.

It was one of many deadliest assaults in recent times in northern

Sinai, the place Egypt’s safety forces have been battling Islamist

militants with hyperlinks to Islamic State.

The assault occurred on Saturday morning on the street main east

from the Suez Canal to Hasanah within the centre of Northern Sinai, two

safety sources stated.

Militants attacked with an explosive-rigged car and fired

heavy weapons put in on pick-up vans, earlier than navy

reinforcements fought them off and gave chase, the sources stated,

talking on situation of anonymity.

“The terrorist parts are being pursued and besieged in an

remoted space in Sinai,” Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez

stated in a press release, including that 5 others had been injured in

the assault.

There was no rapid declare of accountability.