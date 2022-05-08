Attack on Sinai checkpoint kills 11 Egyptian troops
One officer and 10 Egyptian troopers had been killed on Saturday in
Egypt’s Sinai peninsula when militants attacked a checkpoint at a
water pumping station, a military spokesman and safety sources stated,
Trend stories citing
Reuters.
It was one of many deadliest assaults in recent times in northern
Sinai, the place Egypt’s safety forces have been battling Islamist
militants with hyperlinks to Islamic State.
The assault occurred on Saturday morning on the street main east
from the Suez Canal to Hasanah within the centre of Northern Sinai, two
safety sources stated.
Militants attacked with an explosive-rigged car and fired
heavy weapons put in on pick-up vans, earlier than navy
reinforcements fought them off and gave chase, the sources stated,
talking on situation of anonymity.
“The terrorist parts are being pursued and besieged in an
remoted space in Sinai,” Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez
stated in a press release, including that 5 others had been injured in
the assault.
There was no rapid declare of accountability.