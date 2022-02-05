‘Attacking me’: Kanye and Kim divorce erupts

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s break up has turned even nastier, with the exes each throwing explosive accusations in public.

Kanye West has hit again at Kim Kardashian’s claims that she’s their kids’s “main provider”, releasing a damning assertion on Instagram by which he accused his estranged spouse of kidnapping one in all their youngsters.

“What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap [sic] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” West claimed in his caption alongside a screenshot of Kardashian’s earlier assertion, stories the NY Post.

“You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs,” he alleged.

West, 44, is referring to his viral video by which he claimed the Skims founder, 41, refused to inform him the handle of their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday bash in January. He finally made it to the occasion, however sources advised us that he and Kardashian had pre-agreed to host two separate occasions for Chicago.

“Kim was shocked that he went on Live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties,” the insider defined. “She was going to have hers early in the day, and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming.”

The Yeezy clothier ended his be aware by calling out KKW Beauty chief advertising officer Tracy Romulus, asking her to “stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

West’s bombshell assertion comes after Kardashian slammed her ex-partner on social media for publicly “attacking” her, claiming he’s obsessive about attempting to “control and manipulate” their ongoing divorce.

Kardashian founder posted a scathing assertion of her personal on Instagram on Friday after her estranged husband advised his followers that his daughter North was happening TikTok towards his will.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian, 41, stated within the assertion.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kardashian stated that every one she’s needed from the start of their break-up is to have a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” for the sake of their 4 kids.

“It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she stated.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third lawyer he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West, 44, took to Instagram earlier Friday to name out Kardashian for permitting their eight-year-old daughter to publish content material on the video-sharing app.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” he wrote.

Kardashian and North launched the joint account in November 2021.

This isn’t the primary time West has publicly slammed Kardashian since they break up.

Last month, the Donda artist claimed she was conserving their youngsters from him. He additionally claimed that Kardashian refused to let him attend their 4-year-old daughter Chicago’s celebration, although he finally confirmed up for the occasion.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who filed to divorce the rapper in February 2021 — shares 4 youngsters with West: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

The exes have each moved on with new relationships. West is at present seeing Julia Fox whereas Kardashian has been relationship Pete Davidson.

This article initially appeared within the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.