Attacks on Pakistan military bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents – Times of India
QUETTA: Insurgents within the Pakistani province of Balochistan attacked two army bases in a single day, killing 4 troopers whereas shedding 15 of their very own males, a high official stated on Thursday, within the newest violence within the resource-rich area the place China is investing.
The assaults got here hours earlier than Prime Minister Imran Khan set off for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the place he can have conferences with President Xi Jinping and different leaders.
“Our armed forces repulsed the big attacks,” Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad stated in a video assertion.
Four troopers and 15 insurgents had been killed whereas 4 or 5 insurgents had been surrounded and the military would cope with them, he stated.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLF) group claimed duty in an announcement despatched to a Reuters reporter, saying its suicide bombers had detonated explosive-laden autos on the entrance of the bases killing greater than 50 troopers.
Last week, the insurgents killed 10 troopers in an assault on a put up close to the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, the heaviest casualty toll for the military within the Balochistan insurgency in years.
Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been combating the federal government for many years for a separate state, saying the central authorities unfairly exploits Balochistan’s wealthy fuel and mineral assets.
They often assault fuel tasks, infrastructure and the safety forces. They additionally assault Chinese tasks, and infrequently kill Chinese employees regardless of Pakistani assurances that it’s doing every part it may to guard the tasks.
China is concerned within the improvement of the Gwadar port and different tasks within the province as a part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.
China has been elevating its safety issues with Pakistan, particularly after 10 Chinese employees had been killed and 26 had been wounded in an assault in northern Pakistan final 12 months.
Pakistan has accredited $11.6 million in compensation for the victims’ households.
Khan and his staff could be exploring financial alternatives on the go to to Beijing, together with making an attempt to steer Chinese companies to arrange in Pakistan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin stated.
